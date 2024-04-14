Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Root Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 16.9% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $44,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 170,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,256. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

