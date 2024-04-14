Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Sold by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates trimmed its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

