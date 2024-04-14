Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $53.60.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.