Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,353,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.