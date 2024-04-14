Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 333,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 289,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DFAE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 629,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

