Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

