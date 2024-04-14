Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 24th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

DCOM stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 457.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

