Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

