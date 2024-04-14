Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $7.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

