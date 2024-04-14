DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $208.77 million and $15.11 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,506.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.63 or 0.00749738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00121867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00040027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00184829 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00104562 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,948,215,769 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

