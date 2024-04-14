D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 921.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

Shares of D’Ieteren Group stock opened at 228.10 on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 12-month low of 165.15 and a 12-month high of 228.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of 205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 187.01.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

