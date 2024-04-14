D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 921.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of D’Ieteren Group stock opened at 228.10 on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 12-month low of 165.15 and a 12-month high of 228.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of 205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 187.01.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than D’Ieteren Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.