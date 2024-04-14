DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of KAPR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 52,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.