DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.36. 564,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.88. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

