DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,931 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,664,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 964,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,697. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

