DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,518 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

IJAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

