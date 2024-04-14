DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,115 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBAP. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,099 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:XBAP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

