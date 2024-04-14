DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $583,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of PJUN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. 14,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

