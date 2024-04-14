DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS KJAN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,840 shares. The firm has a market cap of $416.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

