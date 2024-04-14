DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 198.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMAY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,605 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

