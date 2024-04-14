DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 5.46% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS DBJA remained flat at $29.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,713 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY & QQQ shares while providing a buffer on SPYs loss over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

