DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,466,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,631,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA RSPH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.94. 118,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,779. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

