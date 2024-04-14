DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 930 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 0.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 2.69% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares. The company has a market cap of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

