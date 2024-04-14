DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,713,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $136.14. 2,413,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

