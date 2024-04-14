Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

DVN stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

