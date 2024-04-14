Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $6.40 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.7% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. 18,231,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

