Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 54.0% in March

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 310,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $12.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 68.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.