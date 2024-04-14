DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $126.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.