Decred Market Cap Tops $315.33 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $315.33 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $19.72 or 0.00030611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012828 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,990,099 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

