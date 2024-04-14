Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Decklar Resources Stock Performance

Shares of DKLRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Decklar Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

