Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Decklar Resources Stock Performance
Shares of DKLRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Decklar Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Decklar Resources
