Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

