Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in March

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,424,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 1,241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,246.0 days.

Shares of DAIUF opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

