Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in March

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,424,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 1,241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,246.0 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of DAIUF opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.