CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.43. 441,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,407. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.35 and a beta of 1.05.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley cut CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

