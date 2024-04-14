crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $0.99

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.05 million and approximately $127.29 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99520184 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $120,903,879.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

