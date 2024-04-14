Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,367 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.89. 991,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,371. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.