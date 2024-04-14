Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

