Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $3.39 billion and approximately $47.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00056068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

