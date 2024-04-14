Critical Survey: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) & Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 7.45% 58.22% 9.35% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hovnanian Enterprises and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Taylor Wimpey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.31 $205.89 million $27.81 5.09 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 20.57

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Hovnanian Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Taylor Wimpey on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

