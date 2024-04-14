Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 522.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,208,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $139.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.