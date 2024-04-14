Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.