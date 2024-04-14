Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $98,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

