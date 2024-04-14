Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 12,479,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

