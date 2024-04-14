Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 114,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

