Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $315.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.81.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

