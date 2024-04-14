Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $216.89. 30,898,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,029. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

