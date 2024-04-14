Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $787,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 64.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,683. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,840 shares of company stock worth $1,549,596. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

