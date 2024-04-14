Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $57.64 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $57,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Booking by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,597.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,356.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

