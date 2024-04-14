Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $39.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

