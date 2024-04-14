Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 86,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,191,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.