Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 806 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 195.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $26.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $957.04. 989,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $482.74 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

