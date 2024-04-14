Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.50. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 155,079 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

