Cormark Weighs in on Sigma Lithium Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGML. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.